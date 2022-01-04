Delhi’s AIIMS Cancels Faculty’s Winter Break Amid COVID Surge

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Tuesday asked all its medical staff to return to work immediately as COVID-19 cases continue to risk.

The prescribed vacation was until January 10. Following, sudden surge in SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Institute cut short their holidays.

The national capital continues to top the list of Omicron spread across the country with 382 cases while 57 patients have recuperated from the WHO-acclaimed ‘variant of concern’.