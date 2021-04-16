Delhi worst-hit in India, replaces Mumbai

New Delhi: Delhi has becomes the worst-hit city in India even as it battles the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national Capital has surpassed Mumbai, the financial hub of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed curfew this weekend in the national capital. The weekend curfew on the movement of people will be in place from 10 pm on Friday (April 16) to 5 am on Monday (April 19).

There will be no bar on essential activities or services during the weekend curfew. The Delhi government has categorized individuals for exemption from weekend curfew restrictions.

Apart from the weekend curfew, a night curfew is already in place in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. People attending weddings in Delhi will not be affected by the weekend curfew and that they will be given e-passes to facilitate movement during the weekend curfew.