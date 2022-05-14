Delhi Witnesses Scorching Heat With Temp Above 47 Degrees Celsius Today

New Delhi: As Delhi continued to reel under heatwave conditions, People in the national capital witnessed scorching heat, with the mercury soaring to 47.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. Similarly, the weather stations at Jafarpur and Mungeshpur recorded maximum temperatures of 45.8 degrees Celsius and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While all the stations recorded a maximum temperature above 44 degrees Celsius, similar conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of a severe heatwave at many places in the capital on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued to caution people about a heatwave on Sunday. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

However, cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief to Delhiites from the intense heat next week.