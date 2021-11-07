Delhi: Water supply likely to be hit in several areas today

New Delhi: The water supply will remain affected today (that is, Sunday, November 7) across several parts of Delhi due to an increase in ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river impacting operations at treatment plants.

In a press note posted from its official Twitter handle on Saturday evening, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed media agencies of the possible supply disruption and said it had already taken steps for rationalisation of water throughout the national capital to meet the shortage.

The board said that due to an increase in ammonia pollution in the Yamuna, pumping from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected. As a result, water supply in multiple areas of Delhi was affected on Saturday evening and is likely to carry over on Sunday morning and evening as well, according to the statement.