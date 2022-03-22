Delhi: 2-Month-Old Girl
Delhi: Two-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead Inside Microwave Oven, Mother Suspect

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: A two-month-old baby girl was found dead inside a microwave oven in the Chirag Dilli area of south Delhi on Monday.

According to reports, a neighbour, who informed the police about the infant’s death, said that Ms Kaushik had locked herself inside the house after which her mother-in-law raised an alarm. “We broke the glass and entered the room. We found the woman lying unconscious inside with her son, but two-month-old baby Ananya was missing,” he said.

Later, the girl child was found inside a microwave oven, which was placed in a room on the second floor of the house.

While a case has been registered, the infant’s parents, Gulshan Kaushik and Dimple Kaushik, are being interrogated at the police station and further investigation is underway, said sources.

