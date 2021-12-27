Delhi tops with 142 ‘Omicron’ cases, Night curfew from today

New Delhi: In the case of Omicron infected, Delhi has also left behind Maharashtra. The total number of Omicron infected in Delhi now stands at 142 while Maharashtra now has 141 cases.

There are now a total of 598 patients in the country.

There has also been a serious increase of 0.5 percent in the infection rate of corona. Due to this, the government of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to impose night curfew in the capital.

