Delhi Services Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha With 131 Votes; BJD, YRS Congress Back Legislation

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which deals with transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with 131 votes amid support from parties like BJD and YSR Congress Party.

The legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3 and now awaits approval from the President to become law.

The bill was tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Upper House to replace an ordinance that was promulgated by the Centre on May 19. It was passed with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against the motion.

The Centre brought the ordinance a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government.

Amit Shah said the aim of the bill was to make sure there was a “corruption-free administration in Delhi” and it doesn’t violate the Supreme Court order.