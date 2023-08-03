Delhi Services Bill Passed In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Walkout

New Delhi: Amid a walkout by Opposition members, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Bill seeks to replace a May 19 Ordinance brought earlier by the Centre with regard to control of Services in the national capital. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken up the matter in the Lok Sabha for discussion.

Initiating the debate, Amit Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was opposing the Delhi Services Bill as it wanted to hide its corruption and urged the other Opposition parties to think of people’s welfare.

As the Opposition questioned the power of Parliament to make laws for the Delhi government, Amit Shah clarified that the Constitution, under Article 239AA, granted such powers.

“The problem with the Bill is not about control of transfer and postings of officers, but to hide the truth of the bungalow worth crores by gaining control over vigilance and to hide the truth about the corruption that has taken place,” news agency PTI quoted the union minister as saying.