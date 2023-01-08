Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till Jan 15 For Cold Wave

New Delhi: As per the latest order issued by the Directorate of Education, private schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 15, 2023. The order has been issued today, January 8 by Delhi Government.

Noida Schools will remain closed till January 14, 2023. As per the orders issued by the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Schools in Noida will remain closed for Classes 1 to 8 till January 14, 2023 due to the cold wave.

ANI tweeted, “All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till 15th January 2023 in wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi: Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi.”

According to a previous directive, all government schools in Delhi operated by the Directorate of Education would be closed from 1 January to 15 January 2023 for the winter break.

Additionally, remedial sessions will be held during this time, according to the state government. Students in classes 9 through 12 will attend remedial sessions between January 2 and January 14, 2023. Remedial lessons are intended to update the curriculum and raise students’ academic performance