Delhi schools to remain shut till Jan 12 for students up to class 5

Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the winter break till Jan 12 for students from nursery to Class 5 owing to the cold weather condition.

In a post on X, Delhi minister Atishi wrote: “Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to Class 5.”

The Delhi government, in a previous order on Saturday, extended the winter break till Jan 10 in government-aided and unaided recognised private schools due to the cold wave.

The order came after the India Meteorological Department issued a ‘yellow alert’ over the cold weather condition.

Hours after the order, the government retracted it and a fresh announcement came this morning.