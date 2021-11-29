Delhi schools reopen today!

New Delhi: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi, that have remained closed for over two weeks due to hazardous air quality levels in the national capital, reopened on Monday.

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai had on Wednesday (November 24) announced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to reopen educational institutions after the air quality levels in the city showed improvement.

Schools in Delhi were closed due to rising levels of pollution.

Construction activities were also banned during the period and offices were directed to adopt work-from-home as much as possible.

While the ban was initially imposed for a week, it was further extended due to plunging levels of the air quality index (AQI) in the city. Schooling was continued fully on the online mode, as was the case during the Covid-induced lockdowns.