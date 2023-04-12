Delhi school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

New Delhi: The Indian School in the national capital’s Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, said Delhi Police.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the bomb detection squad and AS check teams, according to Chandan Chaudhary, DCP (South).

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed parents and children gathered outside the school.

The information regarding the receipt of an email message was first shared telephonically by one Brijesh of Indian School, the officer said. The email containing the threat was received at 10.49am.