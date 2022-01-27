Delhi Residents Can Now File Theft, Burglary Cases Online 

New Delhi: Delhi residents, who have been victims of a house theft or burglary now can lodge E-FIR for the incidents.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, on Wednesday, launched the citizen service app where common people can lodge E-FIR for the incidents of house theft and burglary.

The main aim of launching this service is to benefit Delhiites to immediately lodge the FIR, facilitate investigating officers to complete investigation steps and documentation, and timely dispose of the cases.

Moreover, it will reduce the pendency of cases at police stations and courts.