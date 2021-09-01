Delhi Reopens Schools For Classes 9 To 12 Amid Strict COVID-19 Protocol

New Delhi: After being shut for nearly 1.5 years, Delhi on Wednesday reopened schools for classes 9-12 amid strict safety protocol due to the pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday notified the school reopening guidelines, which includes no more than 50 per cent of students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement, and avoiding routine guest visits.

Moreover, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff who reside in Covid-19 containment zones will not be allowed to physically attend the classes, according to the DDMA guidelines, which added that the vaccination centres and activities ration distribution presently underway in different schools will continue in areas separate from the academic activities.