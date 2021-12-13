Delhi Records Season’s Lowest Temperature At 6.4 Degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is the lowest temperature of the season so far in the national capital, said the India Meterological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, the minimum temperature was two notches below the average. On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Sunday was 95 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, they said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky for the day.