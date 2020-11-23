Delhi records coldest November night at 6.9 degree Celsius after 17 years

New Delhi: Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest in the month of November since 2003.

The Safdarjung base station recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degree Celsius whereas 6.4 degree Celsius was recorded at the Lodhi Road station, at five degrees below the normal.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a day after the city witnessed its coldest November morning in 14 years.

Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November.

The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938.