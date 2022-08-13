Delhi Records 5th Monkeypox Case As 22-YO Woman Tests Positive

New Delhi: The national capital recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin tested positive.

According to reports, the woman had travelled to Africa a month ago.

Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found infected with the virus.

India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.

Worldwide, the United States is among the worst-hit country and Europe is among the worst-hit regions. More than 31,000 cases have been registered this year globally in over 80 countries that have not historically reported the virus.