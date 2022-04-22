Delhi Re-Imposes Fine For Violation COVID Protocols

New Delhi: In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday announced new rules.

Delhi government has re-imposed a fine of Rs 500 on those found not wearing masks in public places with immediate effect. However, the fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

The decision has been taken as the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in its meeting on Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory in public places.

“A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of Notification dated February 26, 2022. Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles,” the Health and Family Welfare Department’s order reads.