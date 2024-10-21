New Delhi: A pro-Khalistani group has taken responsibility for the explosion on Sunday near a CRPF school in New Delhi’s Rohini, which caused alarm throughout the capital. Officials stated that Delhi Police had contacted social media platforms and the messaging app Telegram to obtain information about the channel where the announcement was posted.

The blast, which was strong enough to damage the school’s wall in Prashant Vihar, did not result in any injuries, although it did cause damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.

Delhi Police are exploring a potential Khalistani link after a post on Telegram suggested the blast was a reprisal for the purported targeting of pro-Khalistan separatists by Indian operatives.

The investigative team has sought information regarding the Telegram channel ‘Justice League India,’ but has not yet received a reply from Telegram, according to officials.

A video with a “Khalistan Zindabad” watermark was posted on the Telegram channel on Sunday evening, accompanied by a message.

The message read, “If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fool world. They can’t imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI”.

The post seemed to allude to New Delhi’s position on the global anti-India activities by Khalistani terrorists, particularly in light of the recent diplomatic spat with Canada.

Delhi Police sources indicated that the explosion was triggered by a low-intensity IED (Improvised Explosive Device) operated by a timer or remote, lacking any shrapnel or ball bearings. The blast caused damage to a portion of the school’s wall, broke windowpanes of adjacent shops, and damaged several parked vehicles. The detonation was audible from several hundred meters away.

Senior police officials inferred that the culprits’ probable motive was to issue a warning to the authorities.

After the blast, units from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police cordoned off the vicinity, as forensic specialists gathered evidence at the scene.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...