Delhi Police Took Few Hrs To Lodge FIR Against Us, For Brij Bhushan They Took 7 Days: Bajrang Punia

New Delhi: Hours after protesting wrestlers were detained and FIR was registered against them, wrestler Bajrang Punia slammed the Delhi Police and said that it only took them few hours to register FIR against the wrestlers but they took seven days to lodge an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to the reporters, Punia said, “It is unfortunate that a person accused of sexual harassment attended the inauguration of the new Parliament building…It took Delhi Police only a few hours to register an FIR against us but it took them 7 days to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh.”

He added, “Going back home is not an option, I will meet the rest of the wrestlers and we will decide what needs to be done next.”

Earlier on Sunday, the wrestlers, who have been seeking the removal of Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers, were trying to march towards the new Parliament as they wanted to hold a women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.

Soon after, the Delhi Police booked the wrestlers for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after a scuffle with security personnel and cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.

The police said that 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening.