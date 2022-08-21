Delhi Police Steps Up Security Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest At Jantar Mantar On Monday

New Delhi: In view of the farmers’ call for protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, Delhi Police has stepped up security by putting up cemented barricades and deployment of more personnel at the Delhi-Haryana border.

According to news agency ANI, the farmers’ protest is set to be staged in the national capital on Monday for which the farmers have started arriving in the city.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands.

Notably, SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm outfits, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for the crops.