New Delhi: The Delhi Police have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore, marking the largest drug bust in the city’s history. The operation, conducted by the Special Cell, led to the arrest of four individuals in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

The seized cocaine, believed to be part of an international drug syndicate, was discovered during a meticulously planned raid. The syndicate is suspected to have been operating from South Delhi, with connections to Afghan nationals who have been under surveillance for their involvement in drug trafficking.

The Special Cell team, acting on a tip-off, conducted the raid early Wednesday morning. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 560 kilograms of high-purity cocaine, which was hidden in various locations across Mehrauli. The four arrested individuals are currently being interrogated to uncover further details about the syndicate’s operations and other potential accomplices.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the syndicate has extensive international links, with the arrested individuals having connections to drug networks in Afghanistan. This bust comes just days after two Afghan nationals were arrested in Tilak Nagar with significant quantities of heroin and cocaine.

A senior police official stated, “This is a significant achievement for the Delhi Police. The seizure of such a large quantity of cocaine not only disrupts the supply chain of this dangerous drug but also sends a strong message to international drug cartels operating in India.”