Delhi Police Nabs Two Sharp Shooters Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two main shooters from Gujarat’s Mundra, involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The shooters have been identified as Priyavrat Fauji and Kashish. The police have also recovered a haul of arms and explosives.

According to police, Priyavrat Fauji is a Haryana-based gangster. He was a member of the Ramkaran gang and worked as a sharpshooter.

He led the team of shooters and was in direct contact with gangster Goldy Brar on the day of Moose Wala’s death. Fauji was previously involved in two murder cases and faced arrest in 2015. Priyavrat Fauji was the module head of the shooters, police said.

Meanwhile, Kashish, previously seen with Fauji at a petrol pump in Fatehgarh, is accused in a 2021 murder case. He was one of the shooters who opened fire on Moose Wala.

Santosh Jadhav, another sharpshooter, was nabbed by the Pune Police on June 18. A total of 13 illegal pistols and eight mobile phones were recovered from him.

On May 29, singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.