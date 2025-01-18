Republic Day 2025 is approaching, and since parade rehearsals are on the way, Delhi Police has geared up for the same.

Several advisories have been issued to the people of Delhi in the hope of creating a smooth running of traffic and other activities.

For the smooth conduct of Republic Day parade practice and to make the situation comfortable for citizens, Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory that ensures road closures and alternative routes for the public.

The advisory is to be followed for the following dates — January 17, 18, 20 and 21. The timings for the restrictions are from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Major crossings on the Kartavya Path, such as the Rafi Marg crossing, Janpath crossing, Mansingh Road crossing and C-hexagon will face restrictions and there will be very limited access to all these roads.

These steps were taken to make sure that commuters do not face problems. For commuters to avoid any delays, it is requested by Delhi Police to plan travel and use routes carefully to avoid restricted zones.

Alternate Routes for Commuters:

North Delhi to South Delhi:

Travellers are advised to use Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, IP flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Atat¼rk Marg, and Kautilya Marg.

East Delhi to South-West Delhi:

Travellers can use Ring Road to access Vande Mataram Marg.

Vinay Marg and Shanti Path:

Drivers who are heading to places like New Delhi and nearby locations can use Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Roundabout, RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, or Park Street-mandir Marg.

Delhi police have appealed to the public for cooperation during this critical period.

Delhi Police has requested that commuters either opt for public transport more or choose alternative routes to avoid any discomfort.