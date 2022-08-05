Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 Ahead Of Congress Protest, Warns Of Strict Action

New Delhi: Ahead of the protest organised by Congress workers in Delhi today, Delhi Police has imposed section 144 in Delhi except for the Jantar Mantar area.

Police have also said that strict actions will be taken against those who violate it.

Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment in Parliament. The Congress workers are protesting against unemployment and inflation in the country.

The protest also comes amidst the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the National Herald case.

The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests and will also ‘gherao’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.