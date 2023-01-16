Delhi Police Files FIR Over Remarks On Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni’s Daughters

New Delhi: Police here here have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. This was informed by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and wrote: “After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, last week brought to notice the abuse that daughters of former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been receiving.

She shared screenshots of the abuses by some fans on her social media and called for FIRs to be lodged.

She tweeted: “Such nasty things about a 2-year-old & a 7-year-old girl? If you don’t like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR.”

The DCW chief had issued a notice to Delhi Police Cyber Cell for an FIR against persons tweeting abuse and sexist comments against the daughters and wives of cricketers Kohli and Dhoni.