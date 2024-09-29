In the Nagaloi area, a Delhi Police constable lost his life in a road rage incident last night after being hit by a car from behind. He was dragged for 10 metres after he objected to the car parked in the middle of the road.

Reportedly, the constable was dragged for about 10 meters before hitting another vehicle. The police have impounded the car, and the accused driver is on the run.

The deceased police personnel, identified as Sandeep, was posted at the Nangloi police station. He is survived by his mother, wife, and a five-year-old son.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram, during duty hours, Constable Sandeep was en route to the railway road from Nangloi Police Station, attired in civilian clothes due to a spike in burglary incidents in the vicinity.

A speeding car accelerated and hit the constable from behind, dragging him around 10 meters before smashing into another parked vehicle. CCTV footage showed that Constable Sandeep had signaled for the WagonR to decelerate after taking a left turn when the vehicle abruptly sped up and collided with his motorcycle, elaborated the DCP.