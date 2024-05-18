Delhi Police Arrests Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister’s residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

Maliwal alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.

Earlier, in her complaint Maliwal had alleged that Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.” The Medico-Legal report from the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS showed that Swati Maliwal had bruises over her left leg and her right cheek.

As per reports, Swati Maliwal had a bruise of the size of 3×2 centimetre over the “proximal left leg dorsal aspect” and another bruise of the size of 2×2 centimetre over her “right cheek below her right eye”.

Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.