Delhi: Pakistani terrorist arrested from Laxmi Nagar, AK-47 recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national.

He has been identified as Mohd Asraf and is a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab.

A AK-47 assault rifle with 1 extra magazine & 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds has been seized from his possession.

Relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions are being invoked against him.

A search operation has also been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar.