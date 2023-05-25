Delhi Ordinance Row: CM Kejriwal To Meet Pawar Today

Mumbai: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday in Mumbai after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

The top AAP leaders will meet Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre located opposite the state administrative headquarters at 3 pm.

They met Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, and Delhi minister Atishi also accompanied them.