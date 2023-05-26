Delhi Ordinance Row: Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Time To Meet Rahul Gandhi, Kharge For Support

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a meeting with Rahul Gandhi for the support of the Congress in the Delhi government’s fight with Centre on the ordinance passed by the Centre to overturn the SC verdict favouring the AAP govt in the case about control of services in Delhi.

“Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation,” Kejriwal tweeted.