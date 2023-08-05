Delhi Ordinance Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha On Monday

New Delhi: The central government is likely to table the Delhi Services Bill for its consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Monday (August 7).

Earlier on August 3, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.

The Bill, which gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor a final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will strengthen the central government’s control over the national capital.”The Delhi services bill will come up in Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7). Voting for the passage of the bill will be held the same day in the evening after the conclusion of a discussion on the bill,” news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The NDA has 106 (excluding 5 nominated MPs and including NCP-Ajit Pawar’s Praful Patel) members in the Rajya Sabha, while the 26-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has the support of 98 members.

Meanwhile, the non-aligned parties have 29 members. Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will vote with the Opposition bloc. It has 7 members in the house. The BJD and YSRCP have nine members each and they have decided to extend their support to the ruling government for the crucial bill.