Delhi Offices, Schools To Remain Shut From Sep 8 To Sep 10 For G20 Summit

New Delhi: All offices of the Delhi government and municipal corporation and schools in the national capital will remain shut from September 8 to September 10 in view of the G20 Summit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

This comes hours after the Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner wrote to the Chief Secretary of the city government, recommending the declaration of a government holiday from September 8 to September 10.

The G20 summit, a gathering of leaders from the world’s largest economies, is scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 10 at the recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency.

The recommendation comes as a move to alleviate any potential traffic congestion and logistical challenges.

“Since, most of the arrivals will take place September 8 and delegates will depart to their respective countries on September 10-11, there will be a massive movement of traffic which needs to be curtailed to ensure safe passage for the delegates from airport to hotels and to the other venues during the summit,” the letter read.

The Delhi Police are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the summit which will see the arrival of several heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As part of the preparations, the Delhi traffic police conducted a mock drill on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan – the main venue of the summit, with various hotels, to review restriction and diversion arrangements on Monday.

Multiple teams of traffic police personnel were deployed at different junctions and barricades were put up at diversion points and junctions as part of the exercise.

The G20 summit is anticipated to bring together heads of state, economic experts, and representatives from various sectors to discuss global economic issues, cooperation, and policy coordination.

As the world’s attention turns toward Delhi for this significant event, the coordination between law enforcement agencies and the local government will play a crucial role in ensuring the event’s success.

The police are training their staff to handle chemical and biological weapons and focusing on their soft skills.