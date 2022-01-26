Delhi: Neighbour Booked For Raping Minor Who Sought Medicine For Sick Mother

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to the fore in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area where a minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour after she sought his help for her unwell.

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place on January 22 and a case was registered the following day at Delhi’s Pandav Nagar police station. However, the police are yet to nab the accused perpetrator despite launching a search operation

In the complaint, the victim has stated that she was alone in the house with her ill mother as her father had gone to the village. But, she had to seek help from her neighbour as her mother’s health condition had deteriorated.

On the pretext of getting medicine, the accused neighbour, identified as Arun, took the minor girl away from their locality and outraged her modesty. Further, he threatened to kill her and then fled from the scene, the complaint read.

As per the report, the victim has undergone medical test and the search operation is still underway to nab the accused who is on the run soon after the matter came to the fore.