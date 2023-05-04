Delhi-NCR Wake Up To Unusual Weather With Untimely Fog

New Delhi: On Thursday morning, Delhi-NCR had an uncommon layer of shallow fog, much to the chagrin of numerous inhabitants. Such meteorological conditions are unusual for May, which is typically the warmest month of the year in Delhi-NCR. According to weather forecasters, the high moisture content in the air, calm breezes, and a large variation between daytime and evening temperatures produce conditions conducive to fog production.

According to the IMD, shallow fog is when visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 30 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Delhi roads were seen engulfed by thick fog with the visibility extending to only a few meters. The ‘unbelievable’ weather conditions in Delhi-NCR have forced people to take out their winter wear.

Delhi on Thursday morning experienced a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius in May after four decades. The last time Delhi experienced such temperatures in this month was on May 2, 1982.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an alert across Delhi-NCR for the next five days predicting fresh rainfall and hailstorms.