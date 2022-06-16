Delhi-NCR get relief from heat with overnight rain

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Thursday.

The downpour resulted in bringing down the temperatures giving respite to people from the summer heat.

More relief is likely over the weekend with rain and thunderstorms as the day’s high is expected to drop further in the national capital and nearby cities.

Accompanied by thunderstorms during the early hours of Thursday, rain hit several parts of Delhi.