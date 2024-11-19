New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has plummeted to hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the ‘severe plus’ category at 500. This alarming situation has been attributed to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighboring states and adverse weather conditions.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations across Delhi-NCR recorded AQI values at the maximum limit of 500, indicating extremely poor air quality. The dense smog has significantly reduced visibility, disrupted daily life, and posed severe health risks to residents.

In response to the crisis, the Supreme Court has directed the strict enforcement of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, restrictions on vehicular movement, and the closure of schools and colleges. The court emphasized the need for immediate and stringent measures to mitigate the impact of the pollution.

Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such high levels of pollution can lead to serious respiratory and cardiovascular issues. Citizens are advised to stay indoors, use air purifiers, and wear masks if outdoor activities are unavoidable.

The Delhi government has also urged neighboring states to take proactive steps to curb stubble burning, which remains a significant contributor to the region’s air pollution. Despite various measures, the situation remains critical, and authorities are closely monitoring the air quality to implement further actions if necessary.

As the city grapples with this environmental emergency, the focus remains on collaborative efforts to bring down pollution levels and protect public health.