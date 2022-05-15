Delhi Mundka Fire: Absconding Building Owner Manish Lakra Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the building owner, identified as Manish Lakra, in connection with fire incident at a four-storey office complex in Mundka.

The police said raids were conducted in Delhi and Haryana to catch the prime accused. The Delhi Police earlier revealed that the commercial building did not have a fire NOC. Lakhra was absconding ever since the tragic incident took place.

Worth mentioning, as many as 27 people were killed in the incident.

Of the 27 confirmed deaths so far, 21 were women. Till now, only 8 victims including 5 women, have been identified.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who died in the fire in Mundka on Friday. Those who have sustained injuries will be given Rs 50,000 as compensation.

Kejriwal has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.