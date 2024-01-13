Delhi momo vendor stabs customer who demanded extra red sauce: Police

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at least two times in his face with a knife by a 23-year-old man selling momos following an altercation over demanding more red sauce in Bhikam Singh Colony near Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi on Wednesday evening, police said.

Sandeep, 34, who runs a small mobile charger-making unit, had gone out to eat momos at a shop in Shahdara’s Vishwas Nagar.

Sandeep asked for extra chutney from Vikas, the shop’s owner. When Vikas refused, an argument broke out between the two.

The matter escalated, and the shopkeeper allegedly stabbed Sandeep with a knife and fled the scene.

Sandeep suffered two knife wounds on his face and was rushed to the hospital by the locals. He is out of danger, the police said.

The police have registered an FIR under charges of attempt to murder and are searching for Vikas.

Based on allegations by locals, police are also tracing others who allegedly accompanied Vikas.