New Delhi: Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Gahlot, who held key portfolios including Transport, Law, and Revenue, cited recent controversies and unfulfilled promises as reasons for his departure.

In his resignation letter to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot expressed his disillusionment with the party’s direction and handling of various issues.

He specifically mentioned the ‘Sheeshmahal’ controversy, which he described as “embarrassing and awkward,” and criticized the ongoing friction between the Delhi government and the central government.

Gahlot’s resignation comes at a crucial time, with the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon. His departure is seen as a major blow to the AAP, which has been grappling with internal dissent and external challenges. Sources suggest that Gahlot may be considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although no official confirmation has been made.

In response to Gahlot’s resignation, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva praised his decision, stating that Gahlot had “held up a mirror to Arvind Kejriwal” and taken a courageous step by leaving the party.