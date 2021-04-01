Delhi-Meerut Expressway Opens For Public

New Delhi: The long-awaited Delhi-Meerut Expressway is now opened for traffic from today. It will cut the travel time between the two cities from two hours to about 50 minutes.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said ‘we have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi to Meerut’.

“Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed & opened to traffic. We have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi – Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes,” Nitin Gadkari informed in a tweet.

Key features of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway:

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is India’s first 14-lane highway.

The expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to 50 minutes

The Delhi section was completed in record 18 months at the cost of Rs 842 crore.

The expressway is lit by solar power and it has 2.5 meter wide cycle track and 2 metre wide footpath.

It boasts of hanging garden with drip irrigation on Yamuna bridges.

There are five flyovers, four underpasses and four footover bridges along the highway.

This expressway will provide 14 lanes connectivity under phase 1 and 2 while six-lane expressway starts from Dasna under phase 4. The 14 lanes comprise of three expressway lanes each side while the four outer lanes each side are highway lanes. NHAI has installed about 5,000 streetlights on all four phases of the expressway for illumination.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has set speed limits for commuters using the expressway. In phase 1, which is in Delhi, the maximum permissible speed limit is 70 kmph. In the remaining three phases, all in Uttar Pradesh, the maximum permissible speed limit is 100 kmph.

In order to make the tolling system efficient, the NHAI is also testing the linking of automatic number plate reader (ANPR) to the FASTag system. For the unversed, the ANPR is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data.