Delhi MCD Polls: Voting For 250 Wards Begins

New Delhi: The polling for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the national capital has begin today. Polling started from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

The votes will be counted on December 7.

In the elections for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 1,349 candidates are running, and have around 1.45 crore eligible voters.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).