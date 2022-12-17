Delhi: Man Throws 2-YO Son From First Floor After Fight With Wife

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building reportedly after a fight with his wife. The incident was reported from southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

According to reports, the man, Man Singh and his wife were staying apart following some differences between the couple. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Friday when Man arrived at Pooja’s house in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her.

Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet.

He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.

Both Man Singh and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, said a senior official.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, he added.