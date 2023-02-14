Delhi Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner, Storing Body In Fridge

A man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly killing his 22-year-old live-in partner and storing her body in a fridge in a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh.

According to a report by India Today, the deceased, identified as Nikki Yadav, was strangulated to death by her boyfriend, Sahil Gehlot (24), near Kashmiri Gate ISBT on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. The accused allegedly used the data cable of his mobile in his car to strangulate the woman and then solemnized marriage with another woman on the same day.

After murdering her live-in partner, the accused hid her body in the fridge of a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village.

He was arrested on Tuesday after the police found the woman’s body inside the fridge at the dhaba.

According to the preliminary investigation by police, Sahil a resident of Mitraon village and Nikki a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar were in a relationship. In 2018, both were preparing for competitive exams in Uttam Nagar area and later took admission to the same college in Greater Noida.

The couple started living together in Greater Noida in a rented house. During the Covid lockdown, they returned to their respective homes and after the end of lockdown, they again started living together in a rented house in Dwarka area.

The accused had not informed his family members about his relationship. Sahil’s family was pressurising him to get married to some other woman and finalised his marriage date for February 10. When Nikki got to know about it, she confronted Sahil and an argument started between the duo. According to the police, Sahil strangulated Nikki with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone kept in his car.

Thereafter, he went to the dhaba owned by him and put her dead body in a refrigerator. The dhaba is situated at a vacant plot on the outskirts of Mitraon village. He then went to his home and solemnised his marriage to another woman, the report added.

The case closely resembles the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where a 27-year-old woman was strangulated by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala. He later chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored it in a 300-litre refrigerator before throwing its parts in a Delhi forest.