Delhi man dragged on car’s bonnet in Rajouri Garden; 1 arrested

New Delhi: A shocking incident took place in West Delhi where a man was dragged on a car’s bonnet in the Rajouri garden area, the police said.

The police added that they suspect it to be a road rage incident but police teams are probing the incident from all angles. Police said that the accused driver has been identified and is being questioned.

The video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media.

#WATCH | A man was dragged on car's bonnet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden(12.01) An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police (Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

“A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said a senior police officer.

In the video, a man is seen on the bonnet of a moving white Maruti Dzire car. Police said that they have arrested the accused, identified as Ishant (19), a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad.

According to a senior police officer, on Thursday, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a quarrel at Ring Road was received at Rajouri Garden police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“During the inquiry, it came to notice that an incident of road rage had happened between two persons (driving their respective cars), Jaiprakash and Ishant Sapolia. They both also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle,” said the official.

“Jaiprakash told police that Ishant, who was driving a Maruti Dzire car, tried to kill him and he was dragged on the bonnet of the car for around 100-200 meters,” said the official.