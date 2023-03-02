Delhi: Man Arrested For Raping Dog After Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Police here have arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area.

According to the police, the matter came to fore after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Following this, an FIR was registered under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Animal Cruelty Act.

After this, the police began the search for the accused on the basis of this video and identified the accused. Subsequently, the man was arrested.