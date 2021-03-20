Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express Catches Fire At Ghaziabad Rly Station

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station at around 6:45 am today. However, no casualty was reported.

As per the information shared by the local authorities, the train was going towards Lucknow and was supposed to halt at the Ghaziabad station for only 2 minutes. As soon as the train arrived at Ghaziabad at 6.50 am, the guard of the train spotted the blaze and raised an alarm.

Immediately, the fire officials rushed to the platform and a massive firefighting operation was launched. The situation was finally bought under control after an hour.

All the passengers, who were travelling on the train are safe and no casualty has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities informed that the generator car of the train, which had caught fire was detached from the train and then it departed for its final destination.

Earlier on March 13, a fire had broken out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Saturday, due to a short circuit.