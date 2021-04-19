Delhi: Locals Beeline At Liquor Shops Minutes After Lockdown Announcement

New Delhi: Minutes after Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown, long queues were spotted at liquor shops.

Delhi has emerged as the worst affected city, with nearly 75 thousand active cases as of Monday morning. Owing to this situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a week-long lockdown for the national capital.

“From tonight 10 pm to next Monday 5 am, for six days, there will be a lockdown in Delhi. During this period, all essential services will be available,” Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday afternoon.

Kejriwal further stated that Delhi is witnessing shortage of several medical supplies, like beds, oxygen and medicines. He urged the people to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of this infectious disease.