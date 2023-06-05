Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea To Be Heard Today In High Court

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail for six weeks will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday. The case in question relates to money laundering arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, has sought release on a temporary basis on the ground of being the only caretaker of his ailing wife. His plea for regular bail in the matter is pending before the high court.

Notably, the Delhi excise policy was implemented by the AAP government on November 17, 2021, but it was scrapped at the end of September last year amid allegations of corruption.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will pronounce the verdict on the interim bail plea.