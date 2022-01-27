Delhi Lifts Weekend Curfew, Restaurants, Cinemas To Open At 50% Capacity

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in which the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were present.

While Cinemas, restaurants and bars can operate at 50 per cent capacity, the number of guests at weddings has been raised to 200 from 20.

Schools and educational institutions, however, will still remain closed until further orders and a decision on this front will be taken at the DDMA’s next meeting.

Also, the daily night curfew from 10pm to 5am will remain in place, but bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity, and a maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings.

Government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent staff.